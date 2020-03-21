Blocknet 1-Day Volume Tops $20,152.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $20,152.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00016637 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 663.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,642,146 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

