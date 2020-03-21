Blockpass Trading Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $140,917.61 and $1,109.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

