BlockStamp (BST) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $2,313.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007266 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000527 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003031 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,820,423 coins and its circulating supply is 26,277,457 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

