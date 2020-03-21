BLOCKv 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $512,764.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $512,764.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02716532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00194486 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, IDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

