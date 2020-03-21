Bloom (BLT) Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.02654092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bibox, TOPBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.