Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 250,842 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,842 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of At Home Group worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,773,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 360.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 270,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 670,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME opened at $2.04 on Friday. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

