Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coty by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 84,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $4.48 on Friday. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

