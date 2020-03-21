Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 94,113 Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $127,050,000. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,519 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,145,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,391,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

