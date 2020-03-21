Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 15,632 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 166.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Twilio by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Twilio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $521,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,480 shares of company stock worth $15,222,339 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

