Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 9,481 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.71. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $94.98 and a one year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,560,562 shares of company stock worth $189,130,960 and sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

