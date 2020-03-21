Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Emcor Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of EME opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

