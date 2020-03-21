Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 119,107 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allegheny Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

NYSE:ATI opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $949.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

