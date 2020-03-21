Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 119,479 L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 113.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $12,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L Brands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

