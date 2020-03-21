Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 232.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,728 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

