Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Celanese by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $64.73 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

