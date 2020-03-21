Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Wendys by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.02.

Wendys stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

