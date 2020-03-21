Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,776,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,524,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

