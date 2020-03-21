Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 149,407 Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snap from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.76.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

