Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,990 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $734,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

