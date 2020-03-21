Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Monro worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Monro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $3,226,000.

MNRO stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

