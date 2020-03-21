Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 352.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,566,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,156,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 380,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.40.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

