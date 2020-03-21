Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 17,774 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,806,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,694,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $498,291,000 after purchasing an additional 578,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $200.19 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $9,797,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

