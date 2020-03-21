Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in H & R Block by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in H & R Block by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $13.08 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.35.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

