Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Atlassian by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.66, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

