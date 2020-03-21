Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,490,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $110.02 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

