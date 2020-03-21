Bluzelle Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $10.39 and $13.77. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.22 or 0.04335918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00069624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,620,178 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

