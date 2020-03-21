Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Hits Market Cap of $128,309.12

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 71.4% against the US dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $128,309.12 and approximately $142.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,352,939 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

