Boolberry (BBR) Price Hits $0.12

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $12,630.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00662405 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001628 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com.

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.