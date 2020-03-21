BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $818,385.57 and approximately $20,348.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.02712801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,251,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,220,761 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.