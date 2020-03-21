BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $92,775.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00073258 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

