Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

NYSE:BSX opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

