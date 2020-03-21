Bounty0x 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,110.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $122,417.47 and $3,110.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.02657778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

