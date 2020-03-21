BQT (BQTX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BQT has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $1,474.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, BQT has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.40 or 0.04388679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011881 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003791 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,947,067 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

