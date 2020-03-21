BQT (BQTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,310.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One BQT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $1,310.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BQT has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.04264872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00070434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013162 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003844 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,947,067 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.