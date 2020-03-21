Bread (BRD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $374,833.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001866 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tokenomy, Cobinhood and IDEX. Bread has a market cap of $10.24 million and $374,833.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.02748141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

