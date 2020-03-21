Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will post sales of $20.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $17.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $85.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $87.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $95.19 million, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $99.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB opened at $9.02 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

