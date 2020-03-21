Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 6,516.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.34% of Brighthouse Financial worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 104.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

BHF opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

