Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post sales of $930.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $934.50 million and the lowest is $926.70 million. Brink’s posted sales of $905.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Brink’s news, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,684.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,464,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brink’s by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,432,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.36. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

