Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $233,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.