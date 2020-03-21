Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will announce $292.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.80 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $291.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

