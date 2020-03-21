Brokerages Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.11% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,152,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,526. The company has a market cap of $204.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

