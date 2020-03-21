Brokerages Anticipate BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Post $0.25 EPS

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. BCB Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.
In related news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $121,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More: What is Compound Interest?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.