Brokerages Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Constellium reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

CSTM traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 2,743,646 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $567.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.