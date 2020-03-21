Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,746,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.