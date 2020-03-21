Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. 657,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

