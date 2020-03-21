Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $17.86. 992,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,609. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $660.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

In related news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $771,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,413.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,769,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,777.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 497,627 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 555,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

