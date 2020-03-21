Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.02. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

