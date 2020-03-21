Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.56. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

United Community Banks stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $27,545,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after purchasing an additional 458,163 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,134,000 after purchasing an additional 240,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,615,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 197,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.