Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce sales of $306.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.20 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $310.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

WBS stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,369,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

