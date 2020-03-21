Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $283.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.40 million and the lowest is $280.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $262.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.